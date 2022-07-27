Left Menu

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:34 IST
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower is active right now and this year, it will be peaking on the night of July 28. A favorable new moon will help darken the skies for this light show and you will get to see around 20 meteors per hour.

This meteor shower gets its name because the radiant appears to originate near Delta Aquarii, one of the brightest stars in the constellation Aquarius. Look halfway between the horizon and the zenith, and 45 degrees from the constellation of Aquarius to view the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower.

The Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower is active beginning in mid-July and is visible until late August each year. The shower originates from 96P/Machholz, a short-period comet that orbits the Sun about once every six years. The comet was discovered by Donald Machholz in 1986.

Meanwhile, the Perseid meteor shower is also lighting up the night skies and is set to peak during mid-August (Aug. 11-13). It is one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, with approx. 50-100 meteors seen per hour. Perseids can be seen all over the sky, but meteors from this shower are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the pre-dawn hours. More information about the Perseid meteor shower is available here.

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022