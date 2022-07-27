Skill training to be given to 25,000 people in next 6 months: NDMC vice chairman

The New Delhi Municipal Council will impart skill training to 25,000 people in next six months in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation, the civic body's vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said on Wednesday.

To implement measures specified under the National Clean Air Programme, the civic body will also sign a pact with IIT Delhi, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Cantonment Board, he said.

Upadhyay said a slew of other proposals were also approved by the NDMC Council which included taking a number of initiatives to celebrate ''Har Ghar Tiranga Programme'' by conducting cultural events, illuminating roads, flyovers and roundabouts.

Addressing a press conference, Upadhyay said the skill development training programme will be carried out in three phases where contractual workers, masons, plumbers, construction workers, blacksmith among others will imparted training.

''In the first phase, we will provide skill training to 25,000 people with the help of National Skill Development Corporation. This phase will be completed in six months,'' he said.

NDMC Member Kuljeet Chahal said in total 75,000 people would be trained out which 25,000 will be given skill training in the first phase. ''A budget of Rs 4.36 crore have been approved for this out of which Rs 1.5 crore would be provided by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship,'' Chahal said.

According to the proposal document, as many as 5000 people will be training in the second phase and other 45,000 will be given skill training in the third phase.

''We will use our skill development centres, schools and community centres to impart the skill training to beneficiaries. We will also visit construction sites for imparting training to workers,'' he said.

Upadhyay said the NDMC is signing an MoU with IIT Delhi to take measures to reduce pollution in its area. A proposal in this connection was also passed in the Council meeting.

NDMC officials said the project included adopting measures for strengthening of monitoring network, reducing vehicular and industrial emission, increasing public awareness and implementation of city specific action plan in its area in phased manner.

''Under the project, the civic body will take steps as suggested by IIT Delhi in its area to better air quality monitoring, minimizing dust pollution etc,'' the official said.

Later in the day, the NDMC also released a statement, saying the Council has also approved a proposal for annual maintenance of its gardens and parks at an estimated expenditure of Rs 6.20 crore.

The statement said Upadhyay also gave a suggestion in the meeting for ''Har Ghar Solar – Ghar Ghar Solar'' programme aiming to protect the environment and to make NDMC a self-sufficient power generation body.

''Under the programme, NDMC may encourage people to maximum usage of solar panels at an individual level. Upadhyay has already given their proposal for the same and the concerned department will prepare a comprehensive plan for the same,'' the statement said.

