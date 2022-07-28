Left Menu

Rains in parts of Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:08 IST
Several parts of Delhi received rains on Thursday, bringing respite from the sweltering heat for the citizens in the city.

The areas that witnessed rains include Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, Jangpura, parts of Lutyens' Delhi and ITO among others.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon trough is likely to ''continue to shift gradually northwards'' and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 192.6 mm.

It has logged 257.3 mm of precipitation against a normal of 266.7 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

