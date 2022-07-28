Rains in parts of Delhi

Several parts of Delhi received rains on Thursday, bringing respite from sweltering heat for the citizens in the city.

The areas that witnessed rains include Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, Jangpura, parts of Lutyens' Delhi, Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat, Zakhira, ITO, Lodhi Road and areas around India Gate among others.

Rains led to the waterlogging in some low-lying areas of the national capital and also affected traffic movement in areas including Anand Parbat, Rohtak Road, Zakhira, Kirari and Lajpat Nagar among others.

Traffic police also informed residents about rains and possible snarls due to waterlogging and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

''Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Gali No-10, Anand Parbat. Kindly avoid the stretch,'' Delhi Traffic police said in a tweet.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon trough is likely to ''continue to shift gradually northwards'' and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.

Lodhi Road observatory received 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am on Thursday.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 192.6 mm.

It has logged 257.3 mm of precipitation against a normal of 266.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)