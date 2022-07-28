Dholera's 'Semicon City' will become the National Hub of Semiconductor Industries

The Government of Gujarat has announced the Semiconductor Policy 2022-27 with the aim of providing support to the industries to manufacture semiconductors and displays in Gujarat. Dholera Smart City is expected to benefit the most from this Semiconductor Policy 2022-27. Under Gujarat Semiconductor Policy 2022-27, Semicon City will be set up at Dholera.

Eligible projects under this policy will get a 75% subsidy on the first 200 acres of land purchase and a 50% subsidy on additional land required for fab projects or upstream/downstream and other projects approved under ISM.

Shri Dilip Brahmbhatt – General Manager: Commercial, Corporate & HR, Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL) said that the semiconductor policy announced by the state government will result in the arrival of semiconductor industries in Dholera and create new employment opportunities on a large scale. Dholera will become a national hub for semiconductor industries due to infrastructure and connectivity, he added.

Shri Brahmbhatt said that an additional 50% capital subsidy will be provided for setting up a desalination plant in the initial 5 years of the semiconductor project to be established in Dholera. The project will facilitate good quality and an uninterrupted supply of water.

Semiconductor projects to be set up in Dholera will be facilitated with alternative and reliable power supply through smart grid connectivity. The project will also be equipped with Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CTP) and Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facilities (TSDF).

It may be mentioned here that under the Semiconductor Policy, all eligible projects will be provided with good quality water at the rate of Rs.12 per cubic meter for the first five years. Thereafter, water rates will be increased at the rate of 10 percent annually for the next five years.

For eligible projects under this policy, a power tariff subsidy of Rs. 2 / per unit has been provided and all eligible projects can be exempted from paying electricity charges as per the provisions laid down under the Gujarat Electricity Duty Act, 1958, for a period of 10 years from the commencement of production.

This policy provides for a one-time reimbursement of 100% stamp duty and registration fee paid to the Government by eligible projects for lease/sale/transfer of land for project purposes.

Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM) has been established as a nodal agency in Gujarat along the lines of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

GSEM - Mission Semiconductor will operate as a single window clearance system for all necessary regulatory approvals in a fast, proactive and transparent manner for investors.

Shri Brahmbhatt further stated that, following the Semiconductor Policy 2022-27, 'Dholera Sir' is eager to welcome Semiconductor Industries and Investors to Semicon City. He has invited entrepreneurs and startups from the country and the world to settle in Semicon City.

About Dholera The Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) is a major Greenfield Industrial Hub planned and located approximately 100km south of Ahmedabad and 130km from the State Capital Gandhinagar. The project as envisaged will be the first initiative from National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) to create a linear zone of industrial clusters and nodes to be developed in the influence area of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

DSIR has been planned over an extensive area of land measuring approximately 920sqkm and encompassing 22 villages of Dholera Taluka in the Ahmedabad District. These will be by far the largest investment nodes planned along the influence of DFC in the DMIC region. This node is strategically located between the industrial cities of Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Bhavnagar urban agglomerations. The nearest international airport is at Ahmedabad and the Government of Gujarat through the Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL) has plans to develop another international airport in the northeast of the proposed investment region. NICDC Limited with the support of DSIRDA, plan to create an economically and socially balanced new-age City with world-class infrastructure and the highest quality-of-life standards and sustainability in the urban form. This new-age city aims to have a sustainable urban transportation system within and mobile/ efficient regional connectivity with neighboring cities and the rest of the country.