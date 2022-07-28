Landslides block roads in Uttarkashi
Incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in Uttarakhands Uttarkashi district on Thursday, triggering landslides which blocked the Gangotri National Highway besides 14 rural roads.
Incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday, triggering landslides which blocked the Gangotri National Highway besides 14 rural roads. With boulders rolling down intermittently from the hills, the Gangotri national highway is blocked near Bandarkot, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.
Besides the highway leading to the Himalayan temple, 14 rural roads are also blocked by mounds of debris brought on to the roads by landslides, he said. It has been raining continuously in the district since Wednesday evening.
