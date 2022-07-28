Left Menu

Landslides block roads in Uttarkashi

Incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in Uttarakhands Uttarkashi district on Thursday, triggering landslides which blocked the Gangotri National Highway besides 14 rural roads.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:51 IST
Landslides block roads in Uttarkashi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday, triggering landslides which blocked the Gangotri National Highway besides 14 rural roads. With boulders rolling down intermittently from the hills, the Gangotri national highway is blocked near Bandarkot, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

Besides the highway leading to the Himalayan temple, 14 rural roads are also blocked by mounds of debris brought on to the roads by landslides, he said. It has been raining continuously in the district since Wednesday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022