6 people injured, houses damaged due to cloudburst in Himachal

Shimla, Jul 28 PTI Six people were injured following a cloudburst in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Thursday, officials said, adding that at least 10 houses were damaged in the incident. The district emergency operations centre DEOC at Kullu stated, An incident of cloudburst has occurred at Chanaighad in Nirmand Tehsil of Anni sub division.Around 12 houses have been damaged and six persons injured in the incident, it said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-07-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 23:55 IST
Shimla, Jul 28 (PTI) Six people were injured following a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, officials said, adding that at least 10 houses were damaged in the incident. The district emergency operations centre (DEOC) at Kullu stated, ''An incident of cloudburst has occurred at Chanaighad in Nirmand Tehsil of Anni sub division.

''Around 12 houses have been damaged and six persons injured in the incident,'' it said. PTI DJI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

