National Board for Wildlife recommends proposals to provide potable water in Bihar, Maharashtra, J-K

The National Board for Wildlife NBWL has recommended proposals to provide drinking water in Bihar, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday. The core areas have the legal status of a national park or a sanctuary.It was also decided to provide greater thrust to technology and to work harder for inclusive infrastructure growth in sync with wildlife conservation and promoting diversification of tourism, he said.

Updated: 29-07-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:47 IST
National Board for Wildlife recommends proposals to provide potable water in Bihar, Maharashtra, J-K
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has recommended proposals to provide drinking water in Bihar, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday. The Standing Committee of NBWL, in its 69th meeting, also recommended proposals to provide road connectivity to remote villages in Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana with mitigation measures, he said.

''Happy to announce that the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife in its 69th meeting today recommended potable water supply proposals in Bihar, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir to overcome the difficulty faced by the local people, pilgrims and tourists,'' the minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Yadav chaired the 21st National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) meeting at Tadoba Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra.

The minister said the NTCA has decided to keep the core areas inviolate and focus on stakeholders' capacity building to strengthen tiger conservation.

Core areas are important zones with very strict rules and regulations in place to protect tigers and wildlife. The core areas have the legal status of a national park or a sanctuary.

It was also decided to provide greater thrust to technology and to work harder for inclusive infrastructure growth in sync with wildlife conservation and promoting diversification of tourism, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

