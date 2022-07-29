Teen boy drowns in Nagpur drain

A 14-year-old boy died after he fell into a nullah (major drain) while fishing in Nagpur's Parseoni area, a police official said on Friday.

Sameer Admachi fell after he and three others went into the drain with a fishing net on Thursday, he said.

The boy's body has been brought out, the Parseoni police station official added.

