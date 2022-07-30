Left Menu

MP: Minor tremor felt in parts of Indore, no casualty

PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-07-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:26 IST
MP: Minor tremor felt in parts of Indore, no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A minor tremor of 2.9 magnitude was felt in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday, an official said.

No casualties and damage to property was reported due to the tremor, Indore collector Manish Singh said.

The tremor of 2.9 magnitude was recorded around 6.30 pm and its focus was 10 km below the earth around Borkhedi, Navdapanth, Umaria and Haranyakhedi villages of the district, the meteorological department's senior scientist Vedprakash Singh Chandel told PTI.

According to officials, several people felt their door and windows shaking in Rajendra Nagar locality of the city, and some of them even came out of their houses to safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022