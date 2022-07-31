Left Menu

Quake jolts parts of Bihar, none hurt

31-07-2022
Several places in Bihar were jolted by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck Nepal's capital Kathmandu in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

As per initial reports, the tremors were felt in Bihar's Katihar, Munger, Madhepura and Begusarai. There has been no account of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake, officials said.

The earthquake occurred at 7:58 am around 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology added.

