Urgent need felt to study effect of climate change, share workable solutions: CM

There is an urgent need to consider how impact and risks of climate change can be reduced for sustainable development, especially in developing nations like India which are vulnerable to climate change, and for that it is crucial to share what worked and what did not, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Vijayan said challenges created by climate change are complex and wide-ranging and the processes for dealing with them efficiently are still evolving.

''Therefore, it is essential for us to accept that none of us has all the right answers at this point of time and it is crucial for all of us to ask and share what is important, what worked and what did not,'' he was quoted as saying in a release.

''Only then can we create robust solutions for the sectors that are sensitive to the climate while also being important for the wellbeing, safety and security of our society. For this, engagement and communication are essential; not only to share information, data, good practices and showcase successes, but also to understand priorities and shortcomings, and to explore what lessons can be learnt from them,'' the release quoted him as saying at the opening ceremony of the First Kerala State Climate Change Stakeholder Consultation Workshop in the State capital.

The workshop is being jointly organised by the Institute of Climate Change Studies and the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, government of Kerala, along with the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early-Warning System for Asia and Africa, Bangkok, it said.

According to the release, the Chief Minister, in his speech at the event, said Kerala has been repeatedly facing the vagaries of climate change and therefore, it was of the utmost importance that ''we act without any delay, in tackling it effectively.'' ''Kerala has been experiencing extreme weather conditions over the last few years. Severe floods and landslides have caused loss of lives, livelihoods and properties. The scientific community has conclusively established that such frequent and intense extreme weather and climate events are triggered by changes in the global climate.

''It is our responsibility to mitigate the human inducement of such changes, so that our struggles can be lessened. Developing countries like India are vulnerable to climate change because of our high dependency on climate sensitive sectors, our high exposure to climate- related disasters and our limited resources to cope with their impacts,'' he is quoted as having said at the event.

Vijayan said climate change challenges human development as it adversely impacts agricultural productivity, heightens water insecurity, increases exposure to extreme weather events, increases health risks, and stresses natural eco systems and socio-economic systems.

While better observational data, improved climate model simulations, faster computing systems, and new analyses in recent years have helped to improve the understanding of human influence on a wider range of climate variables, ''it is our duty to develop these avenues further in the interest of our society and its future,'' he said.

He further said, as per the release, that responding to climate-related risks was challenging as it involved appropriate decision-making in the midst of continuing uncertainties about the severity and timing of climate change impacts.

''Therefore, there is an urgent need to consider how impacts and risks related to climate change can be reduced and managed through adaptation and mitigation, while taking into consideration system vulnerabilities for sustainable development,'' he said.

