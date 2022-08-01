This is how Peru's Ubinas volcano looks from space

This image captured by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti shows the region of Arequipa in Peru and the Ubinas volcano - one of the most active volcanoes in Peru. The Italian astronaut shared the pictures on Twitter late last month.

Ubinas is one of many volcanoes that dot the high desert plateau east of Lake Titicaca in southern Peru. It is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a chain of volcanoes around the Pacific Ocean that formed because of tectonic activity.

Feliz día de la independencia, #Peru! Amazing landscapes from space, and lots of #volcanoes! Say hello to Chachani, El Misti, Ubinas… Ubinas is the most active one. Its caldera has a crater within a crater – can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/ldJeD7aPDY — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) July 28, 2022

Samantha is living and working aboard the International Space Station on her second spaceflight mission, Minerva. She arrived at the station with Crew-4 on 28 April in SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom.

On 21 July 2022, she created history by conducting the first spacewalk outside the International Space Station - the first conducted by a European woman, and the first conducted by a European in an Orlan spacesuit from the International Space Station.