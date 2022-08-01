Left Menu

This is how Peru's Ubinas volcano looks from space

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 19:03 IST
This is how Peru's Ubinas volcano looks from space
Image Credit: ESA/NASA-S.Cristoforetti

This image captured by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti shows the region of Arequipa in Peru and the Ubinas volcano - one of the most active volcanoes in Peru. The Italian astronaut shared the pictures on Twitter late last month.

Ubinas is one of many volcanoes that dot the high desert plateau east of Lake Titicaca in southern Peru. It is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a chain of volcanoes around the Pacific Ocean that formed because of tectonic activity.

Samantha is living and working aboard the International Space Station on her second spaceflight mission, Minerva. She arrived at the station with Crew-4 on 28 April in SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom.

On 21 July 2022, she created history by conducting the first spacewalk outside the International Space Station - the first conducted by a European woman, and the first conducted by a European in an Orlan spacesuit from the International Space Station.

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022