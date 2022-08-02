Heavy Rains: Kerala State Film Award distribution postponed

The Kerala government on Tuesday said the state Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held here on August 3, has been postponed in the wake of heavy rains lashing the state and the sounding of a Red Alert warning issued in the district.

The award ceremony was scheduled to be held at the Nishagandhi open auditorium in the capital city.

Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan said the new date would be announced later. Various districts of the southern state have been witnessing incessant rains for the last two days and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts in 10 districts for Tuesday.

