Punjab CM announces Rs 1 lakh each to families of 7 people drowned in HP lake

Punjab government on Tuesday announced it will give Rs 1 lakh each to the families of seven people who drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:36 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab government on Tuesday announced it will give Rs 1 lakh each to the families of seven people who drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Una district of Himachal Pradesh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet said: "No price can be put to anyone's life, yet by sharing grief of aggrieved families, their pain is definitely reduced. Financial assistance of Rs one lakh each out of the chief minister relief fund will be given to the families of seven youths who drowned in Gobind Sagar lake." Seven pilgrims from Punjab's Mohali had drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake on Monday. They were part of a group of 11 pilgrims.

The incident took place when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana subdivision to take bath.

Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time but the rest seven did not, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Department had said.

The deceased were identified as Pawan Kumar, 35, Raman Kumar, 19, Vishal Kumar 16, Lakhvir Kumar, 15, Arun Kumar, 15, Shiv Kumar, 17, and Love Kumar, 17.

They were all residents of Banur area in Mohali district.

Last rites of all seven were performed in Banur on Tuesday.

Their bodies reached Banur from Himachal Pradesh at around 4 pm.

Rajpura MLA Neena Mittal too met the family members of the deceased and offered his condolences. A large number of people were present at the cremation ground.

