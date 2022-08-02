Left Menu

Maximum temperature settles at 35.7 deg C in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:41 IST
Maximum temperature settles at 35.7 deg C in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mercury in the national capital rose by a few notches on Tuesday to settle at 35.7 degree Celsius.

The weather office said generally cloudy skies and light rains or drizzle are expected in the city the next day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and the maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (88) category around 7 pm, data from the CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022