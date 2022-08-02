Left Menu

Raj's Tonk district records highest rainfall in 24 hrs

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:52 IST
Raj's Tonk district records highest rainfall in 24 hrs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tonk district in Rajasthan recorded the highest rainfall at 9 cm in the 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, officials said.

Another spell of heavy rains is expected in the state from Wednesday, the weather department said.

According to officials, Bharatpur's Bayana recorded 4 cm rainfall, while Malakheda (Alwar), Kaman (Bharatpur), Lalsot (Dausa), Dantaramgarh (Sikar), Nainwan (Bundi) and Churu recorded 3 cm of rains each, according to MeT department.

Several other places also recorded rainfall below 3 cm, they added.

The spokesman of the department said that from Tuesday morning till 5.30 pm, 69 mm rain was recorded in Barmer, 57.5 mm in Chittorgarh, 35.5 mm in Karauli, 16 mm in Dabok (Udaipur), 7 mm in Sirohi, 6 mm in Sawai Madhopur, 5.5 mm in Banswara, 5 mm in Sriganganagar and 4.5 mm each in Shahabad, Dungarpur and Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022