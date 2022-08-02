Raj's Tonk district records highest rainfall in 24 hrs

Tonk district in Rajasthan recorded the highest rainfall at 9 cm in the 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, officials said.

Another spell of heavy rains is expected in the state from Wednesday, the weather department said.

According to officials, Bharatpur's Bayana recorded 4 cm rainfall, while Malakheda (Alwar), Kaman (Bharatpur), Lalsot (Dausa), Dantaramgarh (Sikar), Nainwan (Bundi) and Churu recorded 3 cm of rains each, according to MeT department.

Several other places also recorded rainfall below 3 cm, they added.

The spokesman of the department said that from Tuesday morning till 5.30 pm, 69 mm rain was recorded in Barmer, 57.5 mm in Chittorgarh, 35.5 mm in Karauli, 16 mm in Dabok (Udaipur), 7 mm in Sirohi, 6 mm in Sawai Madhopur, 5.5 mm in Banswara, 5 mm in Sriganganagar and 4.5 mm each in Shahabad, Dungarpur and Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)