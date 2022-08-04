Left Menu

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 83 per cent.The India Meteorological Department IMD has forecast moderate rains during the day.There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:28 IST
Parts of Delhi witnessed rains
Parts of the national capital witnessed rains on Thursday afternoon bringing a slight respite from the warm and humid weather.

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate and east Delhi areas. The weather office predicted more rains in next two days.

The city has witnessed a partly cloudy morning Thursday with the minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 83 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rains during the day.

''There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius,'' an IMD official said.

The weather office said that the city received 7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday.

Overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the Monsoon season starts.

