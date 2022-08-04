Russian court to deliver Griner verdict on Thursday - lawyer
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:16 IST
A verdict in the Russian drugs trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who faces up to 10 years in prison, is expected on Thursday evening, her lawyer said.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She has been in Russian custody since.
