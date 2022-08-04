Russian court to deliver Griner verdict on Thursday - lawyer

A verdict in the Russian drugs trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who faces up to 10 years in prison, is expected on Thursday evening, her lawyer said.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She has been in Russian custody since.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)