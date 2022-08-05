Left Menu

Care for elderly stepped up as Italy swelters in driest year ever

Volunteers delivered food and medicines to elderly people living alone in Milan on Friday, as another heatwave swept through northern Italy in what is the country's driest year since records began.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:50 IST
Care for elderly stepped up as Italy swelters in driest year ever
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Volunteers delivered food and medicines to elderly people living alone in Milan on Friday, as another heatwave swept through northern Italy in what is the country's driest year since records began. The "City Angels" service operates all year but has been stepped up over the baking summer as Milan officials look to prevent vulnerable people from leaving their homes in high temperatures.

On Friday, temperatures were expected to top 37 Celsius (98 Fahrenheit) and remain elevated on Saturday before the prospect of some welcome rain on Sunday. This year has so far been the driest since records began in 1800, according to monthly data from the National Research Council's climate unit.

Rainfall is down by 46% across the country, with the north including Milan worst affected. Water levels in the river Po, which crosses northern Italy from the Alps to the Adriatic and helps to irrigate crops, have fallen significantly. Domenico Giuliani, a City Angels volunteer, said there had been an increase in requests for help because the elderly often did not have air conditioning and fans provided little respite.

Milan resident Giancarla Meazzi, 80, said she copes with the heat by drinking a lot of fluids, taking walks in the courtyard of her home, and sitting out on her terrace, but not during the hottest hours of the day. "This summer (the heat) has made me feel crazy," added Angelo Casciano, 79, as he received his box of food.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022