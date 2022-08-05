Left Menu

Maha: Huge cache of explosives buried by Naxalites recovered in Gadchiroli

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 18:57 IST
Maha: Huge cache of explosives buried by Naxalites recovered in Gadchiroli
The police have recovered a huge cache of explosives and other materials allegedly buried by Naxalites in a forest in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Friday.

Based on an intelligence input, a team comprising special operation squads (C-60), CRPF 192 battalion and BDDS personnel conducted an operation in Hetalkasa forest on Thursday and recovered the explosives, an official said.

The police had received information that Naxalites belonging to the Korchi local organisation squad (LOS), Tipagad LOS and company no. 4 had buried ammunition, explosives and other items in Hetalkasa forest, under Kurkheda sub-division, he said.

The police have recovered two cookers (one filled with explosives), four car remotes, three wire bundles, eight packets of distemper colour, 1 kg of yellow powder, 2 kg of grey powder, white powder, some granular substance, two notebooks, a water can, which were concealed in a plastic drum and buried, the official said.

According to the police, Naxalites observe martyrs' week from July 28 to August 3, during which they carry out subversive activities against the government and use ammunitions and explosives for this. They buy such materials in large quantities and bury it in the forest areas.

