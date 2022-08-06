Left Menu

Ker govt. mulls disaster management literacy drive

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 06-08-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 08:14 IST
Ker govt. mulls disaster management literacy drive
  • Country:
  • India

With incessant rains and frequent flood situations posing a threat to the state, the Kerala government is mulling to launch a disaster management literacy drive among people.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the objective of the drive is to make the people of the state aware and knowledgeable about the disaster management initiatives.

The drive would be conducted coordinating the Revenue and the Disaster Management Departments under the aegis of the local self government institutions in the state, he said.

Through the drive, the impact of the natural calamities can be reduced by making people aware on how to respond during an emergency situation and manage such disasters, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a symposium here on the topic disaster management and local self governments.

Rajan said the southern state could already make effective interventions in the disaster management activities by making general public a part of it through LSGD institutions. He also stressed that the local bodies have a crucial role to play in various disaster management activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global
4
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022