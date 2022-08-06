Left Menu

Plan to hoist 17 lakh tricolours atop houses in Thane district under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

A total of 17 lakh tricolours will be distributed in Thane district of Maharashtra for hoisting atop houses under the central governments Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, an official has said. Talking to reporters on Friday, collector Rajesh Narvekar said, There are a total of 3,92,478 houses and 13 lakh private and government buildings in Thane district limits.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-08-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 09:28 IST
Plan to hoist 17 lakh tricolours atop houses in Thane district under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 17 lakh tricolours will be distributed in Thane district of Maharashtra for hoisting atop houses under the central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official has said. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' - India's 75th Independence Day - to be celebrated on August 15. Talking to reporters on Friday, collector Rajesh Narvekar said, ''There are a total of 3,92,478 houses and 13 lakh private and government buildings in Thane district limits. So there is a plan to hoist 17 lakh flags on these properties.'' As part of the celebration, 21 activities have been planned in the district, he said. Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) chief executive officer Rupali Satpute said that 7,500 students have been appointed as 'Tiranga volunteers' and 80,000 students as 'Tiranga ambassadors' to spread the message of importance of hoisting the tricolour on houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022