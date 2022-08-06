Bridge over Ravi river to be constructed for Gurdaspur villagers: Dhaliwal

Punjab Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday said a permanent bridge will be constructed soon for the convenience of villagers living across Makora Patan near the Ravi river here. Dhaliwal visited Makora Patan, days after the district authorities had evacuated people living near the Ravi river after its water level rose because of rain. ''A fixed bridge will be built across the Ravi river. It has been approved and its construction will start soon, which will come as a big relief to the people of seven villages living across Ravi,'' he said. The minister said he also visited the flood-affected areas in Pathankot district and now he has come to Makora Pattan in Gurdaspur.

''The main purpose of coming here is to devise a strategy to deal with a dangerous situation like floods so that the people of the villages across the river and nearby do not face any problem,'' he said, adding that the construction of the bridge will be done by the PWD department and it will be completed within a specified time frame.

He also said that for people's convenience, a big boat will be provided soon. The people who came here to attend the minister's address shared their problems related to the flow of water from the river, upgradation of schools and ongoing water supply work.

While interacting with the Border Security Force (BSF) officers, the minister asked the concerned officials for 24-hour monitoring of the water level in the Ravi river and to make adequate arrangements to control any kind of flood-like situation.

