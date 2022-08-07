N Kalaiselvi appointed Secretary of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research
- Country:
- India
N Kalaiselvi was on Saturday appointed Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, a Personnel Ministry order said.
She is currently Director, CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIRCECRI), Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment as the Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, for a period of two years, the order said.
