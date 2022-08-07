N Kalaiselvi appointed Secretary of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research

N Kalaiselvi was on Saturday appointed Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, a Personnel Ministry order said.

She is currently Director, CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIRCECRI), Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment as the Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, for a period of two years, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)