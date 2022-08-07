AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

The Bidkin node of the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) has bagged its maiden investment worth Rs 1,520 crore, with two companies set to purchase land parcels of 311 acres, a top official said.

Amrit Lal Meena, CEO of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), on Sunday, visited the AURIC project, which is a part of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Shendra and Bidkin are the two nodes where infrastructure has been created to attract investments. A total of 175 plots have already been allotted in Shendra.

''AURIC Bidkin has received two investments of Rs 1,520 crore altogether. Cosmo films will invest Rs 1,020 crore in Bidkin and have applied for a land parcel of 173 acres. While Piramal Pharma II has applied for a land parcel of 138 acres. They are going to invest Rs 500 crore,'' Meena told PTI.

''These companies will generate 1,500 and 1,200 direct jobs in Bidkin. The companies are planning to go in production by December 2023.

''The base rate of land here is Rs 3,200 per square meter. To attract investment of anchor projects in Bidkin, the land will be given at a discount of 25 percent for these two projects,'' Meena added.

He also held a meeting with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials. AURIC Managing Director Suresh Kakani and Joint MD Jitendra Kakuste were also present.

Various connectivity projects were discussed in the meeting. The new alignment of the greenfield Aurangabad-Pune highway will pass from a distance of 8 km from Bidkin, Meena said.

''The land acquisition for connecting node for Samruddhi Expressway is being undertaken in Shendra to fasten the connectivity till Mumbai,'' he added.

Talking about the Shendra node of AURIC, Meena said, ''175 companies have been allotted land in Shendra where 12 have gone in production and 50 are in the construction phase.'' AURIC Shendra has so far bagged an investment of nearly Rs 5,400 crore, which will give direct jobs to 7,000 people, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)