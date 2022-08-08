Govt running labour welfare scheme for 50 lakh beedi workers

The Centre is running a labour welfare scheme for nearly 50 lakh 'beedi' workers and their families living across the country, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Yadav said the scheme envisages health care facility, scholarship and housing.

He said under the scheme health care facility is provided to 'beedi' workers and their families with a network of 285 dispensaries and 10 hospitals located across the country.

There are 49.82 lakh beedi workers in the country of whom 18.29 lakh belong to West Bengal, he said.

The minister said there is also a provision for reimbursement of expenditure for specialised treatment under government recognised hospitals in case of critical diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, heart diseases, kidney transplantation, hernia, appendectomy, ulcer, gynaecological and prostrate disease to the beneficiaries.

The scheme covers both men and women beedi workers, he said.

Yadav said under the labour welfare scheme, scholarship is given to wards of beedi workers from class 1 to college and university ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 25,000 per student per annum, depending upon class and course.

Under the housing component of the scheme, he said, a subsidy of Rs 1,50,000 per beneficiary is given in three installments at 25:60:15 ratio i.e. Rs 37,500, Rs 90,000 and Rs 22,500 respectively for construction of 'pucca' houses under the Revised Integrated Housing Scheme (RIHS).

However, RIHS has now been converged with the Pradhan Mantri Awash Yojana. The sunset of RIHS is March 31, 2023, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)