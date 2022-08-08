Tree planted by Bal Thackeray falls due to heavy rains in Mumbai
A gulmohar tree planted by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai fell due to heavy rains and gusty winds on Monday, a civic official said. After Thackeray's death in 2012, a memorial was built near the tree.
The wind speed has been high in the last couple of days and the tree fell in the early hours of the day on the opposite side of the memorial, the official said.
Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said that the tree had been planted by the Sena supremo and the party would like it to be replanted at the spot.
