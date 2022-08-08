Left Menu

Bulldozer action only for show: Cong slams BJP on Noida encroachment row

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:46 IST
Bulldozer action only for show: Cong slams BJP on Noida encroachment row
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress alleged on Monday that the bulldozer action against politician Shrikant Tyagi in Noida was only for show, with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking whether the BJP government was not aware for all these years that the construction carried out by him was illegal.

Government officials in Uttar Pradesh used a bulldozer on Monday morning to remove encroachment outside absconding politician Tyagi's Noida residence. The Noida police also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to the arrest of Tyagi, who has been accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside a housing society.

''Did the BJP government not know for all these years that the construction carried out by the Noida BJP leader was illegal? The bulldozer action is only for show. The government is avoiding the answers to these questions,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Who is giving him the courage to indulge in indecent behaviour with a woman and threaten women openly by sending 10-15 goons? Who is it who kept shielding him?'' the Congress general secretary asked.

She also asked under whose protection did Tyagi's hooliganism and illegal business flourish.

Priyanka Gandhi posted pictures of Tyagi with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including its chief J P Nadda, on Twitter.

Responding to a question on Tyagi at a press meet at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said in Uttar Pradesh, a BJP ''goon'' openly commits ''hooliganism'' with a woman, uses words that cannot be used in public life and then absconds.

''A tin shed in front of his house is demolished just for show,'' she said.

Shrinate questioned the ''silence'' of the BJP leadership on the issue.

She also asked why women leaders of the saffron party are not speaking out on the matter.

Tyagi, who claims to be associated with the BJP, has also been booked by police for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the housing society's common area. Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.

The bulldozer action was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority to remove illegal structures outside Tyagi's ground-floor apartment in Grand Omaxe in the city's Sector 93B, an official told PTI.

Tyagi had encroached a portion of the housing society's common area in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles.

He had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence.

Police personnel in large numbers have been deployed at the society since Sunday evening, even as senior officers have interacted with its residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022