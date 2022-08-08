Concreting with unapproved design mix led to poor construction quality: Govt on Green View Society

Inspection by a Central Vigilance Commission officer of Gurgaon's Green View Society, declared unsafe earlier this year, found that allowing concreting with unapproved design mix and outsourced ready-mix concrete resulted in poor construction quality, the Rajya Sabha was informed Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) chief technical examiner also observed in his report that detailed measurements and rate analysis were not taken for the award of the main work.

The society was constructed by the state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd.

He said that taking into account the investigation report submitted by the Chief Vigilance Officer, NBCC, major penalty proceedings against three board-level appointees (BLAs) and seven below board-level officers have been initiated.

In the reply, the minister said an expert committee appointed by National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) comprised two scientists each from Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee.

''The Expert Committee has recommended that the buildings in their current condition are unsafe for habitation and may be dismantled/demolished," Kishore told the Upper House.

The minister said that as interim relief to the owners residing in Green View Apartments at 37 D Gurugram, an advance rental for six months has been provided along with shifting charges of household goods by NBCC. ''Further, NBCC has offered homebuyers to refund the entire money paid by them to NBCC towards the cost of the flat along with the registration charges/stamp duty, if any,'' he said.

Kishore also informed the Rajya Sabha that the Chief Technical Examiner (CTE) of the Central Vigilance Commission inspected and submitted a report with their broad observations that included lowering of estimated cost put to tender for inviting tenders to execute balance works on risk and cost of previous agency.

''Allowed concreting with unapproved design mix and allowed outsourced Ready Mixed Concrete resulting in poor quality of construction. There was no check on the quality and quantity of cement consumed at the site. Poor quality of work,'' the minister said, quoting the report. He said that detailed measurements and rate analysis were not taken for the award of main work and liquidated damage was not levied on the contractor despite delay and poor performance. Non–initiation of contract provisions resulted in undue benefit to the contractor, the minister told the Upper House.

