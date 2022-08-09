Elon Musk's SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit (LEO) from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, August 9.

The instantaneous launch is at 6:57 p.m. ET (22:57 UTC), with a backup opportunity available on Wednesday, August 10 at 6:36 p.m. ET (22:36 UTC), the company said. A live webcast of this launch will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched one Starlink mission and SES-22. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

For the unversed, Starlink is a constellation of internet satellites that provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the world.

Update 1

Falcon 9 has successfully deployed 52 Starlink satellites into orbit, SpaceX confirmed on Tuesday. This was the third flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission.

The mission lifted off on Tuesday, August 9 at 10:14 p.m. ET.