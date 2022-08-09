Rains lash parts of Rajasthan

Rains continued to lash parts of Rajasthan with Sindhari in Barmer recording the highest 13 cm rainfall in the state in the last 24-hour period that ended on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Sirohi district recorded 10 cm rain, Luni in Jodhpur gauged 8 cm, and Jaswantpura in Jalore and Salumbar in Udaipur recorded 5 cm rains each, the MeT department said.

Light to moderate rain was also recorded at some places in Bikaner, Pali, Jaisalmer, Banswara, Dungarpur and Bharatpur districts, it said.

The department has issued a warning of heavy rain at some places in Banswara, Baran and Bundi districts in the next 24 hours.

