Turkey sends new oil and gas drilling ship to the Mediterranean

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:48 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkey sent its new hydrocarbons drilling ship to the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday but President Tayyip Erdogan said it would operate 55 kilometres (34.18 miles) off Turkey's coast, in an area outside waters also claimed by Cyprus.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in the southern province of Mersin, Erdogan said the area of operation was within Turkey's sovereign territory and that there was "no need for permission from anyone" for it to drill there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

