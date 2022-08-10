Left Menu

Noida Metro crosses 40,000 daily ridership for first time

The Noida-Greater Noida metro has achieved new single-day ridership record -- 40,295 passengers, the highest since it started operations in January 2019, officials said. The feat was achieved on August 8, the second Monday of the month, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation NMRC officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:36 IST
Noida Metro crosses 40,000 daily ridership for first time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida-Greater Noida metro has achieved new single-day ridership record -- 40,295 passengers, the highest since it started operations in January 2019, officials said. The feat was achieved on August 8, the second Monday of the month, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials said. "On Monday, 40,295 passengers travelled on the Aqua Line. The second highest single-day ridership so far was 39,451 on September 19, 2019," NMRC's managing director Ritu Maheshwari said. The metro, which connects the twin towns of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi, has witnessed an upward trend in ridership over the past few months.

The daily average ridership in March this year was 23,266, while it was 26,162 in April, 29,089 in May, 30,366 in June and 32,202 in July, according to NMRC data. Maheshwari said the NMRC is taking various efforts to provide better services to commuters. "Recently, the NMRC has floated an expression of interest for providing last-mile connectivity to the passengers. The last date for EoI submission is August 18," she said. A foot overbridge to connect the Sector 51 (Aqua Line) and Sector 52 (Blue Line) metro stations is also in the offing.

"The call for tenders for the FoB between Sector-51 (NMRC) and Sector-52 (DMRC) is expected to be launched soon," the IAS officer said.

The Aqua Line runs over 29.7 km through 21 stations between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. It was built for Rs 5,503 crore and opened for public in January 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022