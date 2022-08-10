Left Menu

Japan quake with a magnitude of 5.1 hits Hokkaido -JMA

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-08-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 21:45 IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 hit northern Japan early on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Soya region of the northern island of Hokkaido, and at a depth of 3 kilometres, the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Reliance (NIED) said.

No tsunami warning had been issued, broadcaster NHK said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

