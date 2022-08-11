Odd News Roundup: What's in a name? Illinois hopes to make invasive carp fish more palatable
"We've launched a new name, 'copi', to help people consume this delicious fish and help us do our work in keeping them out of the waterways," said Kevin Irons, assistant chief of fisheries for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
What's in a name? Illinois hopes to make invasive carp fish more palatable
