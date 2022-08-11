Left Menu

High on 'mad honey', disoriented bear cub rescued in northwest Turkey

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 20:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A disoriented brown bear cub, believed to have been intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of "mad honey", was rescued in northwestern Turkey's Duzce province on Thursday. Footage showed the bear wobbling and whining as she sat belly-up in the back of a pick-up truck, after people rescued the visibly-debilitated animal from the forest.

Mad honey, or "deli bal" in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey that can have hallucinogenic effects. The bear was brought to a vet, where she was receiving treatment and would likely be released into the wild in the coming days, local authorities said, adding that she was in good condition.

The agriculture ministry called on Turks on Twitter to come up with a name for the bear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

