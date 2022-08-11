High on 'mad honey', disoriented bear cub rescued in northwest Turkey
A disoriented brown bear cub, believed to have been intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of "mad honey", was rescued in northwestern Turkey's Duzce province on Thursday. Footage showed the bear wobbling and whining as she sat belly-up in the back of a pick-up truck, after people rescued the visibly-debilitated animal from the forest.
Mad honey, or "deli bal" in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey that can have hallucinogenic effects. The bear was brought to a vet, where she was receiving treatment and would likely be released into the wild in the coming days, local authorities said, adding that she was in good condition.
The agriculture ministry called on Turks on Twitter to come up with a name for the bear.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Twitter sets date for shareholders to vote on Elon Musk's USD 44 billion takeover offer
Shareholders are suffering most from Elon Musk’s Twitter feud – here’s why both sides must renegotiate the deal
BRIEF-Twitter Scaling Back Office Space In A Number Of Markets; No Job Cuts As Part Of Plan - Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
As many as 1,122 Twitter URLs blocked on IT Ministry's directions this year up to Jun
Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urge Facebook, Twitter to better fight Russian disinformation