4 die in separate road accidents in UP

Four people died in separate road accidents here, officials said on Friday.Kalicharan 35, Dharmendra 32 and Sahab Singh 28, all power plant workers, were crushed to death by a roadways bus in Isanpur village on Thursday night, police said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:51 IST
Four people died in separate road accidents here, officials said on Friday.

Kalicharan (35), Dharmendra (32) and Sahab Singh (28), all power plant workers, were crushed to death by a roadways bus in Isanpur village on Thursday night, police said. The bus driver fled from the spot, leaving the bus behind, they said, adding the bus was seized. The bodies were pulled out from under the bus and sent for a post-mortem, they said. In a separate incident, an 18-year-old Army aspirant died on Friday morning after he was run over by a roadways bus while he was jogging on the Delhi-Budaun highway, officials said.

The incident took place in the Ahmedgarh police station area, they said.

The dead was identified as Arjun.

Subdivisional Magistrate of Shikarpur Abbas Hasan said following the death of the youth, villagers blocked the highway.

He said the villagers alleged that due to absence of a running track in the village, youths are forced to run on roads. The blockade was lifted after the SDM assured the villagers that they can use the land of an inter-college for jogging.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

