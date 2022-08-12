Maha: Compound wall collapses amid rains in Thane, no casualty

A compound wall of a company collapsed amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday and no casualty was reported in the incident, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Wagle Estate area of the city around 12 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC). The wall collapsed by the side of the road near a nullah and the protection wall of the housing complex near it was also in a precarious condition, he said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and cleared the debris, the official added.

