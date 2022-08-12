Left Menu

Maha: Compound wall collapses amid rains in Thane, no casualty

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:26 IST
Maha: Compound wall collapses amid rains in Thane, no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A compound wall of a company collapsed amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday and no casualty was reported in the incident, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Wagle Estate area of the city around 12 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC). The wall collapsed by the side of the road near a nullah and the protection wall of the housing complex near it was also in a precarious condition, he said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and cleared the debris, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022