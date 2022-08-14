Left Menu

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: VHP organises 'Tiranga Rath Yatra' in J&K's Bhaderwah

PTI | Bhaderwah | Updated: 14-08-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 00:41 IST
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: VHP organises 'Tiranga Rath Yatra' in J&K's Bhaderwah
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Saturday organised a 'Tiranga Rath Yatra' to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in remote villages of Doda district, a statement said.

The campaign is being observed across the country as a three-day exercise from August 13 to 15 marking the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The yatra started after a recitation of the National Anthem from 75 villages and travelled a distance of 75 km, according to the statement.

Led by VHP district president Satish Kotwal, the yatra was aimed at spreading awareness about hoisting the tricolour atop their homes.

During the yatra, flags were also distributed among the villagers by VHP leaders and volunteers.

The rally culminated at Bheja village of Bhaderwah.

