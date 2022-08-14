Left Menu

Traffic cops battle pothole menace on Mumbai roads

In some places, traffic policemen themselves temporarily fill the craters with whatever material available with them to avoid accidents and traffic jams during peak hours, he said.When contacted, a senior official of the BMC refused to comment on the pothole menace.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 09:21 IST
Traffic cops battle pothole menace on Mumbai roads
  • Country:
  • India

While pothole-riddled roads are not an uncommon sight in Mumbai, the traffic police taking efforts to fill the craters to prevent accidents and ensure smooth movement of vehicles is a new occurrence. Potholes and broken manhole covers are a chronic problem on the city roads every monsoon, and they only add to the woes of motorists and two-wheeler riders who are forced to navigate through pockmarked stretches.

This monsoon, however, the traffic police seem to have taken matters into their own hands by taking pictures of the potholes to intimate the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and at times, even filling the craters themselves.

“Potholes affect the movement of vehicles on several roads in the city and to add to the problem, we are forced to divert traffic wherever manhole covers are broken due to plying of heavy vehicles, and place barricades to prevent accidents,” a traffic policeman said.

At times, traffic policemen in uniform can be seen filling the potholes with discarded debris and cement sacks from construction sites just to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. However, this temporary patchwork doesn’t last for more than a couple of days. An official from the Bandra traffic police said, “We have three major hospitals in our jurisdiction and multiple schools. Manning traffic on potholed roads can be tedious during peak office hours and in evenings. Ambulances and school children are stuck due to the poor condition of roads.” There is also a rise in accidents involving two-wheelers due to potholes this monsoon, he said. The menace is not only restricted to arterial roads in the suburbs such as Ghatkopar-Mankhurd road, Mohammed Estate junction in Kurla, Marol Naka, Airport road and Andheri-Kurla road, but has also extended to major roads in the city such as DB Marg, Haji Ali junction, Mohammed Ali junction and BPT road.

“At the start of the rainy season itself, we had communicated with the civic body and provided them details about the affected stretches and urged them to repair these to avoid traffic snarls. The civic body and the traffic personnel have been carrying out the pothole-filling exercise on a daily basis,” a senior traffic police official said. In some places, traffic policemen themselves temporarily fill the craters with whatever material available with them to avoid accidents and traffic jams during peak hours, he said.

When contacted, a senior official of the BMC refused to comment on the pothole menace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022