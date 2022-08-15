Left Menu

Poland says Oder tests so far not showing poison as cause of fish die-off

Poison cannot be ruled out as the cause of a mass die-off of fish in the Oder river but tests so far have not proven toxic substances were to blame, Polish Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said on Sunday. Tonnes of dead fish have been found since late July in the river Oder, which runs through Germany and Poland.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-08-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 01:15 IST
Poland says Oder tests so far not showing poison as cause of fish die-off
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poison cannot be ruled out as the cause of a mass die-off of fish in the Oder river but tests so far have not proven toxic substances were to blame, Polish Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said on Sunday.

Tonnes of dead fish have been found since late July in the river Oder, which runs through Germany and Poland. Both countries have said they believe a toxic substance is to blame, but have yet to identify what it is. "As of today, none of these (water) tests have confirmed the presence of toxic substances," Moskwa said after meeting with her German counterpart and other German and Polish officials.

"At the same time, we are conducting tests on fish. We have completed fish tests for mercury and heavy metals. Neither mercury nor heavy metals were found in the collected samples," she added. Moskwa said samples are now being tested for the presence of pesticides and around 300 more substances will be checked for in the coming hours.

"We still do not exclude a variant of the toxic substances...so we are interested in the prompt identification of the perpetrator... We are checking entities which run business and industrial activity along the river," Moskwa added. The German and Polish governments have said the mass die-off is a major environmental catastrophe and the waterway could take years to return to normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final;...

 Global
4
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022