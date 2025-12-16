Germany Concludes Air Defence Mission in Poland
Germany's Air and Missile Defence Task Force has completed its mission in Poland, with Patriot systems relocated back to Germany. The Defence Ministry assures continued support to NATO's eastern flank despite the relocation, highlighting Germany's ongoing commitment to its allies and regional security.
Germany's Air and Missile Defence Task Force has wrapped up its mission in Poland, with its Patriot missile systems now relocated back to Germany, according to the country's defence ministry.
The conclusion of this mission comes as part of a scheduled plan, but Germany has pledged to continue its contributions to NATO, particularly in protecting its eastern flank and supporting its partners in the region.
Despite the absence of the Patriot systems in Poland, Germany remains committed to ensuring regional stability and security, reinforcing its role within the NATO alliance.
