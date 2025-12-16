Left Menu

FCAS Fighter Jet Programme Stalls Amidst Franco-German Disagreements

Negotiations among French, German, and Spanish defense ministries have stalled over the FCAS fighter jet programme, a collaborative effort to create a next-gen warplane. Disputes over project leadership and differing military requirements have delayed progress, pushing potential decisions into the future as tensions simmer.

Updated: 16-12-2025 23:26 IST
A meeting of defense ministers from France, Germany, and Spain failed to revive the floundering FCAS warplane programme, insiders revealed on Tuesday. The ambitious 100-billion-euro plan, aimed at developing a fifth-generation fighter jet, appears increasingly uncertain as France proposes to postpone decisions that Germany hoped to finalize by 2025.

Initially expected to advance at this week's Brussels EU summit, the project now faces postponement to 2026 at best. Agreement struggles persist over the integrated "combat cloud" and drone systems, envisioned to replace current fleets by 2040. Neither the French nor German defense ministries have provided immediate comment on the stagnation.

Central to the friction is Dassault's desire to lead the project, a point of contention with German partner Airbus. Divergent defense needs exacerbate the situation—France's nuclear capabilities versus Germany's planned F-35 acquisitions for NATO tasks. Dassault CEO suggests progress hinges on Germany reconsidering its U.S. arms dependency.

