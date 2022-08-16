Left Menu

Rains continue to lash parts of Rajasthan

Rains continued to lash parts of Rajasthan with Bhungra in Banswara district recording the highest rainfall in the 24-hour time frame, ending Tuesday morning, officials said.According to the meteorological department, 18 cm rainfall was recorded in Bhungra, 17 cm in Jhalawars Dag, 12 and 10 cm in Mount Abu and Peepalkhunt of Pratapgarh, respectively, in the 24-hour period, ending Tuesday at 8.30 am.

According to the meteorological department, 18 cm rainfall was recorded in Bhungra, 17 cm in Jhalawar's Dag, 12 and 10 cm in Mount Abu and Peepalkhunt of Pratapgarh, respectively, in the 24-hour period, ending Tuesday at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, Bundi, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Tonk and Kota districts recorded 4 to 10 cm rainfall.

As per MeT data, almost all the districts received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. Cloudy sky accompanied by light drizzle continued in the state capital Jaipur with its adjoining areas witnessing the same weather conditions. The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the arid state on August 16 and 17.

