Agra: Hit by bus, two minor sisters die

Two minor sisters died here after being hit by a bus on Tuesday when they were crossing a road, police said.

The bus driver has been arrested, they said. The dead have been identified as eight-year-old Rani and two-year-old Kajal. Rakabganj police station incharge Rakesh Kumar said, ''The accident took place at 2 pm on Tuesday. They were hit by the bus, when they were crossing the road. Rani and Kajal died during treatment at a government hospital in Agra. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem.'' Kumar said the girls’ father works as a ragpicker. The driver of the bus was arrested after the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)