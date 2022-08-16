Left Menu

Party-wise list of ministers in new Bihar cabinet

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:45 IST
1. Nitish Kumar (JDU) – Chief Minister (Home, general administration, cabinet secretariat, election, and any other departments not assigned to others) 2. Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) – Deputy CM (Health, road construction, urban housing and development and rural works) 3. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU)- (Finance, commercial tax and parliamentary affairs) 4. Bijendra Yadav (JDU) - (Power and planning and development) 5. Shravan Kumar (JDU)- (Rural development) 6. Ashok Choudhary (JDU)- (Building construction) 7. Leshi Singh (JDU)- (Food and consumer protection) 8. Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU)- (Water resources and information and public relations) 9. Madan Sahni (JDU)- (Social welfare) 10. Sheela Kumari (JDU)- (Transport) 11. Sunil Kumar (JDU)- (Prohibition, excise and registration) 12. Mohd Zama Khan (JDU)- (Minority affairs) 13. Jayant Raj (JDU)- (Minor water resources) 14. Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)- (Environment, forestry and climate change) 15. Alok Mehta (RJD)- (Revenue and land reforms) 16. Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD)- (Cooperatives) 17. Ramanand Yadav (RJD)- (Mining and geology) 18. Kumar Sarvajeet (RJD)- (Tourism) 19. Lalit Yadav (RJD)- (Public health engineering) 20. Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD) - (Industries) 21. Chandrashekhar (RJD)- (Education) 22. Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)-(Art, culture and youth affairs) 23. Anita Devi (RJD)- (OBC and EBC welfare) 24. Sudhakar Singh (RJD)-(Agriculture) 25. Md Israil Mansuri (RJD)- (Information technology) 26. Surendra Ram (RJD)- (Labour resources) 27. Kartikeya Singh (RJD)- (Law) 28. Shahnawaz Alam (RJD)- (Disaster management) 29. Shamim Ahmed (RJD)- (Sugarcane industry) 30. Afaque Alam (Congress)- (Animal husbandry and fisheries) 31. Murari Gautam (Congress)- (Panchayati Raj) 32. Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM)- (SC/ST welfare) 33. Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent) - (Science and technology) While Nitish Kumar and his deputy were sworn in six days ago on August 10, the remaining 31 ministers took their oath on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

