Party-wise list of ministers in new Bihar cabinet

1. Nitish Kumar (JDU) – Chief Minister (Home, general administration, cabinet secretariat, election, and any other departments not assigned to others) 2. Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) – Deputy CM (Health, road construction, urban housing and development and rural works) 3. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU)- (Finance, commercial tax and parliamentary affairs) 4. Bijendra Yadav (JDU) - (Power and planning and development) 5. Shravan Kumar (JDU)- (Rural development) 6. Ashok Choudhary (JDU)- (Building construction) 7. Leshi Singh (JDU)- (Food and consumer protection) 8. Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU)- (Water resources and information and public relations) 9. Madan Sahni (JDU)- (Social welfare) 10. Sheela Kumari (JDU)- (Transport) 11. Sunil Kumar (JDU)- (Prohibition, excise and registration) 12. Mohd Zama Khan (JDU)- (Minority affairs) 13. Jayant Raj (JDU)- (Minor water resources) 14. Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)- (Environment, forestry and climate change) 15. Alok Mehta (RJD)- (Revenue and land reforms) 16. Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD)- (Cooperatives) 17. Ramanand Yadav (RJD)- (Mining and geology) 18. Kumar Sarvajeet (RJD)- (Tourism) 19. Lalit Yadav (RJD)- (Public health engineering) 20. Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD) - (Industries) 21. Chandrashekhar (RJD)- (Education) 22. Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)-(Art, culture and youth affairs) 23. Anita Devi (RJD)- (OBC and EBC welfare) 24. Sudhakar Singh (RJD)-(Agriculture) 25. Md Israil Mansuri (RJD)- (Information technology) 26. Surendra Ram (RJD)- (Labour resources) 27. Kartikeya Singh (RJD)- (Law) 28. Shahnawaz Alam (RJD)- (Disaster management) 29. Shamim Ahmed (RJD)- (Sugarcane industry) 30. Afaque Alam (Congress)- (Animal husbandry and fisheries) 31. Murari Gautam (Congress)- (Panchayati Raj) 32. Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM)- (SC/ST welfare) 33. Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent) - (Science and technology) While Nitish Kumar and his deputy were sworn in six days ago on August 10, the remaining 31 ministers took their oath on Tuesday.

