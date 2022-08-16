Bahamas police investigating death of American tourist on Exuma

The Bahamas police on Tuesday were investigating the death an American tourist on the island of Exuma, where three people died in May of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police said the man was about 70, died suddenly and foul play was not suspected, without providing further details.

"The body of the deceased is expected to be flown to New Providence where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement. Three Americans died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the same island in May from carbon monoxide poisoning.

