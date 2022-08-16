Left Menu

Bahamas police investigating death of American tourist on Exuma

The Bahamas police on Tuesday were investigating the death an American tourist on the island of Exuma, where three people died in May of carbon monoxide poisoning. Three Americans died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the same island in May from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Reuters | Nassau | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:18 IST
Bahamas police investigating death of American tourist on Exuma
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Bahamas the

The Bahamas police on Tuesday were investigating the death an American tourist on the island of Exuma, where three people died in May of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police said the man was about 70, died suddenly and foul play was not suspected, without providing further details.

"The body of the deceased is expected to be flown to New Providence where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement. Three Americans died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the same island in May from carbon monoxide poisoning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022