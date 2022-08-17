Left Menu

London set for hosepipe ban from Aug. 24 - water company

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 12:35 IST
London set for hosepipe ban from Aug. 24 - water company
Thames Water Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thames Water, which serves customers in and around the British capital London, said on Wednesday it was banning customers from using a hosepipe from Aug. 24, citing prolonged dry weather.

Britain officially declared a drought in parts of England on Friday following England's driest July in nearly 90 years, a month in which temperatures crossed 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time. "With low rainfall forecast for the coming months, we now need to take the next step in our drought plan," the company said in a statement on its website.

"Everything we do now will help protect supplies next summer and help the environment." Thames Water is the latest of several firms in England to introduce such a ban, which includes preventing customers from using a hose to water their garden, wash their cars or fill up a paddling pool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022