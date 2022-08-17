Left Menu

BJP govt stands exposed; wont's allow shifting of Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi: AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 17:54 IST
BJP govt stands exposed; wont's allow shifting of Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi: AAP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's announcement that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in the city, calling the move ''a big threat'' to the national security and Delhiites, and said that it will not allow it to happen at any cost.

The party's reaction came after Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi and will also be provided basic amenities and police protection.

The EWS flats have been constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and are located in the Bakkarwala area near the Tikri border, the minister said in a tweet.

"With the minister's announcement, the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands exposed today … This poses a big threat to the national security and to the Delhiites as well," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said in a press conference, reacting to the Puri's tweets, "We the countrymen and Delhiites, at least, will not let them settle down here at any cost. No matter what the central government does, we will not let the government allocate flats to them," he said.

Bhardwaj said the prime minister may consider settling them down in any of the BJP-ruled states if he wants.

''Give EWS flats, bungalows or whatever you want. We won't allow allocation of flats to them in Delhi at all,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022